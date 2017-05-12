Police need help identifying woman - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police need help identifying woman

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Police Department asked for the public's help Friday to identify a woman found laying on the ground.

QPD stated in a news release the woman was found Friday morning at 7th and Oak. Police said the woman was laying on the ground for over an hour with a blanket over her.

Authorities said the woman could not identify herself.

Anyone who knows the woman's identity is asked to call the police department at 217-228-4470. 

