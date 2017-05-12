Annual Leadership Day brings parents in for classes

John Wood Community College students also sat in on the classes

Parents and students did several activities together

Parents also got to do a scavenger hunt with their kids

Parents got to sit in on their children's classes

Quincy students have been learning how to be better leaders and on Friday the students showed off their skills to their parents.

Berrian School students and teachers hosted their annual Leadership Day.

Parents learned more about the '7 Habits of Highly Effective People' and even got to do a scavenger hunt with their kids.

Berrian's Speech Language Pathologist Tara Stark said parents love to see everything their kids are learning.

"All the different goals that the kids are making and the goals that the kids are achieving is interesting for them to see," Stark said. "The work that they do, not just academically but all the other areas."

In the afternoon, leaders from the community talked about their jobs and how to be a leader in the community and in their career.

