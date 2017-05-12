Hundreds of special needs students take part in field day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hundreds of special needs students take part in field day

Posted:
By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Students running the 50 meter run Students running the 50 meter run
A student about to do the standing long jump A student about to do the standing long jump
Students showed off their kicking abilities Students showed off their kicking abilities
Students threw tennis balls and softballs to see how far they could throw Students threw tennis balls and softballs to see how far they could throw
Quincy police officers were there to show support and encourage the students Quincy police officers were there to show support and encourage the students
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Over 200 Quincy Public School students with special needs showed off their athletic side on Friday at Flinn Stadium.

Students took part in field day by doing a 50-meter run, standing long jump, soccer kick and softball and tennis ball throw.

The Special Olympics Area Director Heather Davis said sports can give students inspiration and show them that there is so much they can accomplish if they just try.

"They've been training for our Spring Games, which unfortunately got rained out," Davis said. "So this is kind of just a day for them to be able to show case their skills. And for those who did make it to state, I believe we have about 30 athletes going to state from Quincy Public Schools, for them to practice. So it's just a good fun day."

Davis said there was a lot of community support with this event.

WGEM's Alexandra Carter was on hand to help, along with Quincy police officers, the Breakfast Optimist Club and Refreshment Services Pepsi.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.