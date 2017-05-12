Hundreds of special needs students take part in field day

Quincy police officers were there to show support and encourage the students

Students threw tennis balls and softballs to see how far they could throw

Over 200 Quincy Public School students with special needs showed off their athletic side on Friday at Flinn Stadium.

Students took part in field day by doing a 50-meter run, standing long jump, soccer kick and softball and tennis ball throw.

The Special Olympics Area Director Heather Davis said sports can give students inspiration and show them that there is so much they can accomplish if they just try.

"They've been training for our Spring Games, which unfortunately got rained out," Davis said. "So this is kind of just a day for them to be able to show case their skills. And for those who did make it to state, I believe we have about 30 athletes going to state from Quincy Public Schools, for them to practice. So it's just a good fun day."

Davis said there was a lot of community support with this event.

WGEM's Alexandra Carter was on hand to help, along with Quincy police officers, the Breakfast Optimist Club and Refreshment Services Pepsi.