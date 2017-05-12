Fort Madison duo embrace challenge of college sports

Sending yet another pair of high school athletes to the collegiate level Friday was Ft. Madison High School.



This time Clayton Poe and CJ Richardson signed their letters of intent. Richardson, a standout guard for the Bloodhounds, pledged Central College basketball after decided he still had more to give on a basketball court.



"Ever since I was little watching people on TV I knew it was something I wanted to do," he said.



"It's a relief and it feels good to know that all the hard work is paying off, so far. I still have a lot of work to do but just knowing where it's gotten me so far gives me hope."



Poe, on the other hand, will be pulling double duty in college. The senior has already signed another letter of intent pledging his services to the United States Marine Corps but Poe knew he still had more to give on the gridiron.



"I feel like I haven't gotten the most out of playing football, yet, so I wanted to play a little bit longer," he said.



That is how Poe settled on the Iowa Western Community College football program, which he officially committed to on Friday.



"I'll be in the reserves for the Marine Corps and (the school) is really close to where my unit is going to be at," he said.



"My father was a Marine and my grandfather, so it's kind of a like a legacy."





