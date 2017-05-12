Golden Deeds award winner announced

Afterwards, those in attendance took pictures with her

Andrews got this plaque for being the 2017 recipient

Every year, the Quincy Exchange Club presents the Golden Deeds award to a well deserving community member.

This year's winner is 93-year-old Marg Andrews. Andrews has volunteered for many years with Catholic Charities, local hospitals and with 4-H.

Andrews said she never expected to win this award and said she will continue to volunteer.

"At 93 you think you're finished doing things, but I was so shocked and pleased and humbled," Andrews said. "I mean, I didn't know this many people even knew me and I'm getting Facebook little (messages) from people. It just amazes me."

When asked how it feels to be an role model, Andrews said you never know when you're touching someone's life until you hear good things about them. When she does hear those good things, she said it means a lot to her.