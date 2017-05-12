Hannibal Fire Department shares experience helping with flood relief

Two weeks ago the Hannibal Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team was able to put all their training to use. They were deployed to Southeast Missouri to help people trapped by the floods,even being credited with saving a life.

"The first call, it came in as a car that had been swept off a gravel road by a flooded creek," said Dustin Royal, member of the Swift Water Rescue Team.

That's just one of the rescue missions the Hannibal Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team went on when they were deployed to help with the flooding.

"We made the save and that was our first save," said Royal.

The first save of many. The team went on at least 20 different missions. The most high-risk one was when they had to swim to rescue a man holding on to a tree branch in the middle of rushing flood waters.

"That's a tremendous feat to be able to be able to deploy your equipment, your personal, do the rescue and then get him to the shore," said Captain Jeff Moore with the Hannibal Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team.

"It was gratifying for us to be able to use all of our training and resources. Stuff that we have been training on for 8 to 10 years," said Captain Ben Devlin, with the Hannibal Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team.

Firefighters said although this is something they train for all year long, it's nothing like the real thing.

"In training you are always in a controlled environment," said Devlin.

With this experience, the team said they're now better prepared for such an emergency at home.

"When you go out into the real world you are completely in the blue with geography, where the water is coming from, where it's going to," said Royal.

As high risk as it is, they all agree they wouldn't hesitate to do it again.

"If we got called tomorrow we would all go again," said Moore.

Next Tuesday, the city is recognizing the Swift Water Rescue Team for all the work they did while in Southern Missouri.

