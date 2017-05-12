QJHS students hold probability fair

Quincy Junior High Students got a chance to combine math and fun on Friday.

The students took part in a probability fair. Students showcased their projects that taught their classmates about the mathematical topic.

Teacher Deonna Sekikawa said it gave her students a chance to learn about how much they use math in their everyday lives.

Anytime that I can get them seeing that this is a real thing, we use it everyday, every time someone goes to a carnival, it's more interesting to them and they realize they are using math even when they are doing something fun." Sekikawa said.