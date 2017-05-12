Local kids learn about animals at "Farm Day"

Preschoolers got the opportunity to play and interact with different farm animals while learning Friday.

The Hannibal Early Childhood Center and Parents as Teachers program hosted its annual Farm Day. Students were able to see different kinds of farm animals from sheep to horses. They were also able to play different arts and craft games such as corn painting and yoga.

Administrators said this gives kids hands-on experience to what they have been learning in class.

"They get to see the real life curriculum we are teaching in the classroom, the pictures they see in books, the illustrations and toys that represent these things. Now they are getting to see it in real life and be hands on and talk to the people that own these animals and see them being fed and see what it's really like," said Meghan Karr, Principal at Early Childhood Center.

This was the 5th farm day event the school has had and administrators say they hope to have more.