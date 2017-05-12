New group of Blessing nurses graduates - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New group of Blessing nurses graduates

Posted:

A new group of nurses are ready to join the workforce after receiving their diplomas Friday.

62 students got their associate's, bachelor's, or master's degrees from the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

The ceremony was at Madison Park Christian Church.

Several other colleges are having graduation ceremonies this weekend, including Western Illinois University, Quincy University, and Culver-Stockton College.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.