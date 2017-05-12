Knox County's Summers steps down for opportunity at Keokuk

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Zach Summers found an offer he couldn't refuse.



And the Knox County boys basketball coach is on the move.



After six seasons in charge of the Eagles, Summers is stepping away from the bench to run the athletic department at Keokuk High School next school year.



Calling it a "tough decision" Summers has accepted the role as Activities Director with the Chiefs and gets an opportunity to return close to his Hancock County, Illinois roots.



Summers won 104 games during his stint at Knox County and spearheaded the program's rise to a perennial contender in the Tri-Rivers and Lewis & Clark conferences.