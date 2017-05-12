Payson's Mellon signs to set at Illinois College

Taking her talents to the collegiate sports landscape as well is Payson's Kayla Mellon.



The Indian's setter has been a force for Payson over her tenure amassing almost 800 assists on the volleyball court.



Now, Mellon is all set to take on her next challenge as she committed to the Illinois College volleyball program, Friday.



"It made me really excited knowing another place, like Illinois College, would want me to play for them," she said.



For Mellon, signing on the dotted line means completing a goal long sought after.



"I grew up playing volleyball and so it's just something that is a fun game," she said.



"I love being into it, I love playing and I've worked all my life achieve something so college was the next step."



Mellon will be the only Indian on the Illinois College roster next season but not the only player from the area. Southeastern's Maddie Ramsey and Pittsfield's Anna Geiselman will both be in their sophomore seasons at Illinois College.





