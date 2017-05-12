Unity's Dunker takes football, baseball talents to Quincy University

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Tri-States most prolific quarterback the last two seasons has found a new place to call home.



But it's not just football that Unity's Brodie Dunker plans on playing at Quincy University.



Dunker will also suit up for the Hawks baseball team.



However, his collegiate chance extends beyond the gridiron and diamond.



"Honestly it's pretty crazy just knowing that I'm going to be one of the first to go to college in my family to begin with," Dunker said.



"Then going for sports on a scholarship, also being able to play two sports, it's going to be awesome. I'm trying to make my parents proud and they're happy knowing that I'm going to college and getting something out of it."



Dunker hopes to make an immediate impact next fall and spring.



He's also going to learn as much as he can so he's ready when his number is called.

