Knox County's McCabe to showcase skills at John Wood

EWING, Mo. (WGEM) -- Knox County's Madison McCabe has decided one just isn't enough.



McCabe chose to continue both her basketball and softball career at John Wood on Friday morning.



McCabe says she's used to being busy and claims she will be ready for the challenge of playing two sports with the Lady Blazers.



"I love both sports and it's going to be a great opportunity in college," McCabe explained.



"I've got some friends (at John Wood) and they'll really help me with the transition and it will just be really exciting."



McCabe joins a laundry list of area talent heading to John Wood in the fall.



She adds there's plenty of work ahead this summer to prepare for her freshman seasons.