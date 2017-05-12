Bad drainage causes heavy flooding in Quincy subdivision

Frank Crim says the flooded water killed the tree pictured above and eroded the ground near it.

Steve Baker put up this stone barrier trying to protect his yard.

Water cut through this yard causing the big gap pictured here.

Residents in a Quincy neighborhood are fed up with city drainage flooding in their backyards.

A stone barrier now lines the back of Steve Baker's yard, as he tries to protect it from the raging waters. He says the city made it worse two years ago.

"When they worked on Melview Road, they increased the number of inlets," Baker said. "A tremendous volume of water just flows through all at one time."

Frank Crim nearly lost his bridge because rain water is eroding the dirt around it.

"Now it just rolls right on through," Crim said. "When it comes down with a force it will take anything. You are hard to tell what will come through here."

Quincy Director of Engineering Jeffrey Conte says he's aware of the issue stemming from a bad drainage way when the subdivision was built.

"We're limited on what we can do at this point in time because it's on private property," Conte explained. "We really don't have the authority to do anything about it."

While property owners say the work on Melview Road made the problem worse, Conte disagrees, saying the city kept the drainage problems in mind.

"We made sure the changes that we made wouldn't make it any worse," Conte said. "Now, it didn't make it any better."

Still, Baker believes the city did make it worse.

"They said it's going to increase the volume, but it's going to get it through faster," Baker explained. "Which, I'm not an engineer, but that doesn't make a lot of sense to me."

Crim hopes something can be done soon because he feels it's a risk for children around it.

"I tell kids if they start wading in this to stay away from it because it's dangerous," Crim added.

Alderman Jeff VanCamp says he's concerned about the issue as well. He's trying to hold a meeting with residents and city engineers to try and see what can be done.