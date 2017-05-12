Historic Quincy fountain flowing again

A fountain in honor of a Quincy World War One hero is once again flowing.

It's in memory of Brigadier General Henry Root Hill, a fountain originally dedicated at the Quincy History Museum in 1919, Friday it was rededicated.

Getting the fountain working again was the historical society's goal, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering WWI.

"I don't think the average person in Adams County realizes the sacrifice made during World War I," said Executive Director of the Historical Society Rob Mellon. "We had 93 gold stars, that's a significant number. Henry Root Hill is just one of the most famous."

The World War I exhibit will be open to the public until 2018.