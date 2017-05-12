Is your child's car seat installed correctly?

Quincy firefighters took time Friday to help make sure area children are riding safely in the car.

Firefighters and Safe Kids Adams County held a car seat check Friday, which helped parents install the seats properly. Officials said parents shouldn't use any car seats bought from yard sales because you don't know the history of that seat. They also said read the labels to make sure it's the right size for your child.

"They should be snug in the seat because you want them to take the ride down in the seat itself, as best as possible if in a crash," Triena Dietrich, Safe Kids Adams County Coordinator, said.

Those who missed the car seat check can always set up an appointment by calling the Adams County Health Department or Quincy Fire Department during normal business hours.