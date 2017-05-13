Friday Sports Extra -- May 12

**High School Soccer, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 1A QND Regional Championship*

Springfield Lutheran: 1

QND: 8

Lady Raiders: 9th regional title in last 11 years

-- QND vs. Litchfield (QND Sectional Semifinals - Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.)



(IGHSAU)

Keokuk: 7

Mid-Prairie: 1

McKenna Tackes: 2 goals, 4 assists





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Mid-Prairie: 2

Keokuk: 3

Jamin Klose/Brendan Plate: goal, assist each



Burlington: 3

Fort Madison: 0

Javier Trejo: 17 saves



Holy Trinity: 0

Columbus: 4

Bailey Merschman: 10 saves





**High School Track and Field, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 3A Sectional Meet*

-- QHS finished 3rd as a team



*Blue Devil State Qualifiers*

Arianna Benjamin (Shot Put/Discus)

Tori Tyler (Discus)

Maggie Schutte (Pole Vault/Triple Jump/300M Hurdles/100M Hurdles)

Lydia Kurfman: 3200M



(MSHSAA)

*Class 2 Sectional*

-- Monroe City's Logan Minter and Makenzie West qualify for state in javelin



(IESA)

-- Olivia Campbell (Western) finished in 2nd place in discus





**High School Baseball**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 2 District 5 Quarterfinals*

Mercer: 0

Canton: 13

-- Canton vs. Putnam County (Monday, 7 p.m.)



Knox County: 4

Milan: 5

-- Milan vs. Scotland County (Monday, 5 p.m.)



*Class 2 District 4 Quarterfinals*



New Haven: 1

Louisiana: 2

Hunter Feldewerth: WP< 2 RBI's

-- Louisiana vs. Clopton (Monday, 4 p.m.)



*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*

Salisbury: 6

Paris: 16

-- Paris vs. Sturgeon (Monday, 5 p.m.)



South Shelby: 6

Westran: 10



*Class 1 District 12 Quarterfinals*

Community R-6: 2

North Shelby: 4

Matt Perry: 2 hits, RBI

-- North Shelby vs. Silex (Monday, 5 p.m.)



Marion County: 0

Wellsville: 19



(IHSA)

Central: 5

Illini West: 0

Kollen Hughes: 6 IP, one hit allowed

Eric Jones: 2-4, 3 RBI's



Macomb: 2

Moline: 7

Blake Kelly: RBI



West Hancock: 11

Southeastern: 0

Quinn Dupree: CG 5-hitter



Rushville/Industry: 11

Brown County: 4

Briar Stinson: 3-3, RBI



Griggsville-Perry: 5

Payson: 7



West Central: 2

Western: 1

Justin Shireman: 2 hits, RBI





**High School Softball**



Quincy High: 6

SH-Griffin: 15



Payson: 5

QND: 7

Bailee Kindhart: 2-run triple



Pleasant Plains: 6

Payson: 1



Pleasant Plains: 10

QND: 2



Central: 10

Ashton-Franklin: 2

Brey Genenbacher: 12 K's



Central: 7

Pearl City: 0

Jacey Nall: 14 K's

Katlyn Genenbacher: 3-4, 2 RBI's



Bushnell/WP: 0

Macomb: 8

(Game 1)



Bushnell/WP: 9

Macomb: 3

(Game 2)



Liberty: 0

Brown County: 10

Hailey Alsup: CG 2-hitter

Mariah Markert/Alissa Hodge: 3 RBI's each



Pittsfield: 7

Western: 5

Allison Butler: 3-4, RBI





**College Baseball**



William Jewell: 2

Quincy: 6

-- GLVC Tournament

Nolan Snyder: 3-run double

Hawks: (30-20), vs. Bellarmine/St. Joseph's winner (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)



Lincoln Land: 9

John Wood: 0

Trevor Nierman: 5 shutout IP



Lincoln Land: 8

John Wood: 0

(Game 2)

-- Trail Blazers: still one game behind for Region 24 Tournament berth





**College Softball**



Western Illinois: 4

IUPUI: 9



Western Illinois: 3

North Dakota State: 6

Leathernecks: (22-32), season ends