Friday Sports Extra -- May 12

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**High School Soccer, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 1A QND Regional Championship*
Springfield Lutheran: 1
QND: 8
Lady Raiders: 9th regional title in last 11 years
-- QND vs. Litchfield (QND Sectional Semifinals - Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.)

(IGHSAU)
Keokuk: 7
Mid-Prairie: 1
McKenna Tackes: 2 goals, 4 assists


**High School Soccer, Boys**

Mid-Prairie: 2
Keokuk: 3
Jamin Klose/Brendan Plate: goal, assist each

Burlington: 3
Fort Madison: 0
Javier Trejo: 17 saves

Holy Trinity: 0
Columbus: 4
Bailey Merschman: 10 saves


**High School Track and Field, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 3A Sectional Meet*
-- QHS finished 3rd as a team

*Blue Devil State Qualifiers*
Arianna Benjamin (Shot Put/Discus)
Tori Tyler (Discus)
Maggie Schutte (Pole Vault/Triple Jump/300M Hurdles/100M Hurdles)
Lydia Kurfman: 3200M

(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 Sectional*
-- Monroe City's Logan Minter and Makenzie West qualify for state in javelin

(IESA)
-- Olivia Campbell (Western) finished in 2nd place in discus


**High School Baseball**

(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 District 5 Quarterfinals*
Mercer: 0
Canton: 13
-- Canton vs. Putnam County (Monday, 7 p.m.)

Knox County: 4
Milan: 5
-- Milan vs. Scotland County (Monday, 5 p.m.)

*Class 2 District 4 Quarterfinals*

New Haven: 1
Louisiana: 2
Hunter Feldewerth: WP< 2 RBI's
-- Louisiana vs. Clopton (Monday, 4 p.m.)

*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*
Salisbury: 6
Paris: 16
-- Paris vs. Sturgeon (Monday, 5 p.m.)

South Shelby: 6
Westran: 10

*Class 1 District 12 Quarterfinals*
Community R-6: 2
North Shelby: 4
Matt Perry: 2 hits, RBI
-- North Shelby vs. Silex (Monday, 5 p.m.)

Marion County: 0
Wellsville: 19

(IHSA)
Central: 5
Illini West: 0
Kollen Hughes: 6 IP, one hit allowed
Eric Jones: 2-4, 3 RBI's

Macomb: 2
Moline: 7
Blake Kelly: RBI

West Hancock: 11
Southeastern: 0
Quinn Dupree: CG 5-hitter

Rushville/Industry: 11
Brown County: 4
Briar Stinson: 3-3, RBI

Griggsville-Perry: 5
Payson: 7

West Central: 2
Western: 1
Justin Shireman: 2 hits, RBI


**High School Softball**

Quincy High: 6
SH-Griffin: 15

Payson: 5
QND: 7
Bailee Kindhart: 2-run triple

Pleasant Plains: 6
Payson: 1

Pleasant Plains: 10
QND: 2

Central: 10
Ashton-Franklin: 2
Brey Genenbacher: 12 K's

Central: 7
Pearl City: 0
Jacey Nall: 14 K's
Katlyn Genenbacher: 3-4, 2 RBI's

Bushnell/WP: 0
Macomb: 8
(Game 1)

Bushnell/WP: 9
Macomb: 3
(Game 2)

Liberty: 0
Brown County: 10
Hailey Alsup: CG 2-hitter
Mariah Markert/Alissa Hodge: 3 RBI's each

Pittsfield: 7
Western: 5
Allison Butler: 3-4, RBI


**College Baseball**

William Jewell: 2
Quincy: 6
-- GLVC Tournament
Nolan Snyder: 3-run double
Hawks: (30-20), vs. Bellarmine/St. Joseph's winner (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)

Lincoln Land: 9
John Wood: 0
Trevor Nierman: 5 shutout IP

Lincoln Land: 8
John Wood: 0
(Game 2)
-- Trail Blazers: still one game behind for Region 24 Tournament berth


**College Softball**

Western Illinois: 4
IUPUI: 9

Western Illinois: 3
North Dakota State: 6
Leathernecks: (22-32), season ends

