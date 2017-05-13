Community garden grows food to combat hunger in the tri-states

They will also be planting fruit trees at another site.

After hitting roadblocks finding a site to plant a community garden and delays due to the weather, the “Victory Over Hunger” garden in Hannibal is finally moving forward.

Volunteers began planting Saturday at the pilot site on the corner of Adams and Sycamore St. in Hannibal.

The whole idea behind the garden is to help fight hunger in the Tri-States.

“Feeding programs unfortunately are a bottomless hole. We are never going to completely fill it, but if we each do a little bit here, a little bit there, hopefully we can make a dent in it," said Gordon Ipson, Victory Over Hunger Garden volunteer.

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber and zucchini are just a couple of vegetables that will be planted at the site.

All the planted food will be given to food shelters, pantries and feeding programs.

“Poverty affects everyone from one degree to another," said John Tomko, Victory Over Hunger Garden volunteer. "The need in northeast Missouri is when people are constantly losing jobs, and companies are closing like Buckhorn and others, they find themselves in a pinch. They have to pay rent, they have to pay utilities, they have to pay insurance and they run out of money so they purchase they cheapest food possible which is very unhealthy for you," he said.

“People just are not able to make it on what they are earning right now," said Ipson.

Volunteers said it's not only important to help feed the hungry, but to help feed them nutritious food.

“We decided that we should plant natural fruit trees and vegetables, to be able to provide healthy alternatives so that people can stay healthy," said Tomko.

In the future, the group hopes to grow more gardens.

“I hope that this turns into one of 50 different vegetable gardens that people can come together in their neighborhoods and just contribute to making Hannibal a cleaner, safer and healthier place," said Tomko.

The committee is still looking for more volunteers.

If you are interested in finding out how you can help, you can contact Stephanie Cooper at 573-221-3892.