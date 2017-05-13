QU Aviation Club helps hundreds see Quincy from the skies

Coordinators said every year more people attend the event

The event brought out people of all ages

All the pilots that gave rides were Quiny University Alum

Hundreds of people got to see Quincy from a different view Saturday.

Quincy University Aviation Club hosted a fly-in, drive-in breakfast.

There were 25 minute airplane rides, and all you can eat pancake and sausage breakfast was available.

The fundraiser brought out over 300 people to help the QU Aviation Club raise funds for field trips and aviation related teaching tools.

Coordinators said the event also helps to inspire people to get into aviation.

"We want to basically bring our passion of airplanes because we want to inspire young pilots as much as we can," said Andy Dow, Aviation Program Coordinator and assistant professor at Quincy University. "I was a little boy once and I got to come out to an airport and that's basically what hooked me into aviation. We always want to share that passion," said Dow.

This was the 14th annual fly-in, drive-in breakfast.

Coordinators said this is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.