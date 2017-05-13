Due to delays, Honor Flight homecoming is canceled

Saturday night's Honor Flight homecoming has been canceled.

Currently, the plane from Washington, D.C. is scheduled to leave at 9:15 p.m. with an arrival in St Louis at 10:40 p.m.

The group would not get into Quincy until 1:30 a.m. at the earliest.

Vets and guardians from this flight will be invited to participate in a future homecoming to make up for Saturday's cancellation.

Staff said it was an exceptional day and our veterans got a first hand feel of how appreciative so many are for the service to their country that they did.

The second mission of 2017 for the Great River Honor Flight program will include veterans from Korea and Vietnam.

The group consists of 33 local veterans, two who served during the Korean conflict and 31 who served in Vietnam.

The veterans comes from Adams and Hancock counties in Illinois as well as Marion, Audrain, Pike, Lewis, Scotland, Clark, Monroe, and Ralls counties in Missouri.

Saturday, the crew went to Washington D.C. along with 23 guardians, many of who are relatives of the veterans.