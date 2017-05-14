Shoppers get downtown for shop local Saturday

Downtown Quincy was crowded with shoppers as 14 stores took park in The District's Shop Local Saturday.

Grown N' Gathered saw a lot of foot traffic through the store the weekend.

Right next door, the "Electric Fountain Brewing" opened a coffee roaster that serves organic coffee.

Owner Michele Wilkerson says everyone should get out and shop local.

"I think it's so incredibly important to bond together with the other retailers and create that community and the downtown feel," Wilkerson said. "So we definitely wanted to be a part of that and help that out. So I think that it truly works. The buzz around town is that it has worked so we're excited to be a part of that."

Those that stopped into the Electric Fountain Brewing also got a sneak peek at the Tree House, which will be finished later this week.

It's an outdoor event area for live music and entertainment.