MSHSAA Track Results-May 13 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

MSHSAA Track Results-May 13

Posted:

**Class 2, Sectional 1**

Boys Champion: Monroe City

(Boys Section Champions)
Parker Yager (Monreo City): Pole Vault
Logan Minter (Monroe City): Disc, Shot Put
Devin Neff (Mark Twain): 3200M
Monroe City 4x400 Relay

(Girls Section Champions)
Madison Kauth (Clark County): High Jump
Lila Yager (Monroe City): Pole Vault
McKenzie West (Monroe City): Javelin
Clark County 4x800, 4x400 Relays

**Class 2, Sectional 4**

(Boys Section Champions)
Brock Wood (S. Shelby): 100M, 300MH

(Girls State Qualifiers)
Meredith O'Neal (South Shelby): 1600M, 800M 
Caitlyn Poore (S. Shelby): 800M
Caroline Weatherford (S. Shelby): 300MH

**Class 1, Sectional 1**

Boys Champion: Van-Far

(Boys Sectional Champions)
Gary Miller (Knox County): High Jump
Brett Miller (Paris): Long Jump
Shaughn Malcarne (N. Shelby): Triple Jump
Logan Miller (Knox County): Shot Put
Sharrod Conner (VF): 100M
Lathyn McMorris (VF): 1600M
Parker Wallace (VF): 400M

(Girls Sectional Champions)
Hannah Mitchell (Paris): Discus, Shot Put
Jessica Anderson (Knox CO): 1600M, 800M

**Class 4, District 4**

(Boys District Champions)
Shamar Griffith (Hannibal): Long Jump, Triple Jump
Ayden Nichols (Hannibal): 1600M

(Girls District Champions)
Kaitlyn Griffen (Hannibal): High Jump
Claudia Nichols (Hannibal): 1600M, 3200M


**Class 3, District 4**

(Boys District Champions)
Daniel Lehenbauer (Palmyra): Discus
Tristan Gottman (Palmyra): Javelin
Justin Lebouf (Bowling Green): 800M

(Girls District Champions)
Jaylen Early (Bowling Green): High Jump


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.