MSHSAA Track Results-May 13

**Class 2, Sectional 1**
Boys Champion: Monroe City
(Boys Section Champions)
Parker Yager (Monreo City): Pole Vault
Logan Minter (Monroe City): Disc, Shot Put
Devin Neff (Mark Twain): 3200M
Monroe City 4x400 Relay
(Girls Section Champions)
Madison Kauth (Clark County): High Jump
Lila Yager (Monroe City): Pole Vault
McKenzie West (Monroe City): Javelin
Clark County 4x800, 4x400 Relays
**Class 2, Sectional 4**
(Boys Section Champions)
Brock Wood (S. Shelby): 100M, 300MH
(Girls State Qualifiers)
Meredith O'Neal (South Shelby): 1600M, 800M
Caitlyn Poore (S. Shelby): 800M
Caroline Weatherford (S. Shelby): 300MH
**Class 1, Sectional 1**
Boys Champion: Van-Far
(Boys Sectional Champions)
Gary Miller (Knox County): High Jump
Brett Miller (Paris): Long Jump
Shaughn Malcarne (N. Shelby): Triple Jump
Logan Miller (Knox County): Shot Put
Sharrod Conner (VF): 100M
Lathyn McMorris (VF): 1600M
Parker Wallace (VF): 400M
(Girls Sectional Champions)
Hannah Mitchell (Paris): Discus, Shot Put
Jessica Anderson (Knox CO): 1600M, 800M
**Class 4, District 4**
(Boys District Champions)
Shamar Griffith (Hannibal): Long Jump, Triple Jump
Ayden Nichols (Hannibal): 1600M
(Girls District Champions)
Kaitlyn Griffen (Hannibal): High Jump
Claudia Nichols (Hannibal): 1600M, 3200M
**Class 3, District 4**
(Boys District Champions)
Daniel Lehenbauer (Palmyra): Discus
Tristan Gottman (Palmyra): Javelin
Justin Lebouf (Bowling Green): 800M
(Girls District Champions)
Jaylen Early (Bowling Green): High Jump