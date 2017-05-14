Police respond to shots fired call in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police respond to shots fired call in Quincy

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Quincy police are looking for any information on the incident Quincy police are looking for any information on the incident
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Police Department said officers responded to the between the 900 and 1000 block of Hampshire Street for a call of shots fired just after 1:30 Sunday morning.

Officers said they located two unoccupied, parked vehicles that were struck by a bullet.

Police said no injuries were reported.

If you have any information on the incident, QPD is asking you to call the Quincy Police Department or Quincy Crime Stoppers.

