Tri-State business open for Mother's Day after battling flood

Part of the parking lot is flooded from the Illinois River.

The Illinois River was a problem in Scott County all week, and one business had to make a last minute decision on whether to open for the busiest day of the year.

Barbara Theobald and her family drove over an hour to have Mother's Day lunch at Evandy's Boatel restaurant in Naples, Illinois.

"My entire family loves it here," Theobald said. "Very good food, nice atmosphere. Of course today we're looking at the water. It's just a wonderful Mother's Day with my family."

Something owner Eric VanGundy wasn't sure would happen with recent flooding along the Illinois river.

"It's receded about a foot and a half now, which gives us enough parking area that we can get in and out of the restaurant safely," VanGundy said. "Mother's Day is probably the biggest single day of the year."

VanGundy said not having the patio open Sunday may hurt revenue a little bit, but he's just glad the doors are open.

"We always have people that say we want to come hang out on the patio and we want to listen to the band," VanGundy said. "Some people just kind of hold off until that happens. I'm sure there is some lost revenue but it's way better to have the doors open. We'll serve several hundred people, at least, today."

VanGundy said being closed due to flooding wasn't good for business.

"It would of been the opening weekend on out patio last weekend," VanGundy added. "It would of been a big weekend for us."

Parking was his biggest concern. Customers had to park on the other side of levy and a shuttle brought families back and forth from their vehicles.

Theobald said the high water added to her Mother's Day experience.

"The river, it's always fun to watch the barges go by," Theobald said. "You can put your feet in it if you want."

The Boatel's owner said the river levels will continue to drop which will get them back to normal. They plan to clean the patio so they can bring in crowds for concerts.

