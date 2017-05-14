Local stores busy with last minute Mother's Day shoppers

Flowers for Mother's Day at the Hy-Vee on Harrison in Quincy

Flowers were flying off the shelves at local grocery stores for last minute Mother's Day gifts.

Managers at the Hy-Vee on Harrison said they were busy Sunday with several flower deliveries and walk ins to the floral shop.

Manager Jon Marshall said they had over 400 orders this weekend, which puts Mother's Day right up there for the most popular holiday for flower sales.

"It's getting close. It's getting close to Valentines Day," Marshall said. "Valentines Day is still number one, but Mother's day is always knocking on the door. It's getting closer and closer, but Valentines Day is still the number one day."

Marshall said flowers from the garden were also popular so mom could plant and grow her own flowers for her special day.