Diamond Moms: A thank you to the Tri-State sports moms

They can be heard from the sidelines screaming, shouting and offering support. They even volunteer to do the dirty work no one else wants to. They are the moms of the Tri-States sports world.



"My mom is really the one who washes my uniform after I play and makes meals so it's pretty awesome to have a mom that will do that for you," said Quincy High pitcher Drake Green.



Their voices can never be mistaken for any other because, after all, it's mom's voice.



"I always have someone that's going to be cheering for me even if I'm not having the best day," said QHS infielder Dax Flowerree.



In fact, moms help just as much on the field as they do off it. Floweree's mother, Kathy, is the treasurer of the school's booster club. It's a job she happily volunteered for to be more involved in her son's sports life.



"If you're involved with your kids, that's part of family," she said. "It's part of what we do and we like to volunteer."



Across town at Quincy Notre Dame first baseman Kristin Martin can always hear the shouts of her number one fan in the stands, her mother Karen Wolf.



"We've shared a lot of time at softball fields and it's brought us pretty close together," said Martin.



In fact, Wolf played for the Raiders in high school, wearing the number 22. By coincidence, her daughter wears the number two but their bond goes beyond the numbers on the backs of jerseys.



"I played softball growing up all those years and I'm happy that's the sport she picked to be her favorite," said Wolf.



"I feel like I'm continuing on my (softball) career just by what she does."



"Even when we can't stand each other we're always at a softball field somewhere," laughed Martin.



Whether they are behind the scenes helping out or helping with practice in the off-season, Tri-States sports moms are everywhere and deserve thanks for the work they do.