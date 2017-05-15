Hundreds visit Villa Kathrine for Mother's Day

The weather was perfect on Mother's Day and families explored parts of Quincy.

The Villa Kathrine held its annual open house.

Officials said 476 visitors signed the guest book.

The Villa Kathrine is a restored 116-year-old Mediterranean-style villa.

The Friends of the Castle opened the home for free tours and refreshments.

A grandmother and her granddaughter made a visit today and said they had a lot of fun.

"My favorite part was when we went to the dinner room and it was really cool," Jayden Vogel said. "And the bedroom, I thought the bedroom was going to be a real bed but it wasn't it was just wooden."

"Just watching her has been the most fun because this was her first time," Patricia Vogel said. "Yes, it was exciting."

The home was built in 1900 on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi River.

It is on the National Register of Historic Places, Illinois Register of Historic Places and Quincy Local Landmarks.