Quincy University celebrates graduates at 2017 Commencement Ceremony

Students receiving their diploma on stage at Pepsi Arena.

Quincy University celebrated the accomplishments of the Class of 2017 at this years graduation.

243 undergraduates with an additional 41 graduate degrees were handed out today in Pepsi Arena.

William James Harte was awarded the degree of Honorary Doctor of Economic Development during the ceremony.

Harte is a highly acclaimed trial lawyer with strong ties to Quincy University.

This was the 154 Commencement ceremony.