Quincy Park District gears up for summer months

As we head into the summer months, the Quincy Park District is gearing up for their busiest time of the year.

Director of Program Services Mike Bruns says while many of their summer jobs are often filled up by returning high school and college students and seasonal workers returning from last year, there are a couple of positions that are in higher demand every year.

"We can always use lifeguards at Indian Mounds, so if you're a life guard out there still looking for a position give us a call, come see us," he said. "Umpires for youth baseball, girls softball, T-ball we can always use those."

Bruns also says the there are some changes in location to a couple of the Park District's most popular family events throughout the summer.

"One new thing that we'll have is that our outdoor concerts that we have on Thursday nights in June and July are going to be in Washington Park this year," he said. "Our outdoor movies are going to be in Moorman Park this year. We have three of those during the summer one each month, on Friday nights where we have a different family type movie."

Bruns added anyone interested in applying for open jobs can call the Park District or go the the Park District Web site.