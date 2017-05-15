SUV flips in Quincy collision - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

SUV flips in Quincy collision

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

An SUV ended up on its top after a crash Monday morning at Quincy's 7th and Lind.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Police at the scene said a vehicle going down 7th Street failed to stop at a yield sign and collided with another vehicle.

Officers at the scene said there were no injuries they knew of at the time.

***THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED

