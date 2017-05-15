Two arrested after guns, drugs found

Photo of the guns found released by the Hannibal Police Department.

Two Hannibal residents were arrested Thursday after officers found drugs and multiple guns in their home, according to police.

Lt. Jennifer Grote said after reports of drug activity, officers made contact with Robert and Heather Roland at 3:54 p.m. in the 300 block of North 4th Street. She said officers then searched their home after receiving consent.

During the search, Grote said officers found firearms, heroin, meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Grote said Robert and Heather were convicted felons. She said they were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Authorities said the two were charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.