Man gets 20 years for child sex assault - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man gets 20 years for child sex assault

Posted:
Decker Decker
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A man was sentenced in Adams County Circuit Court to 20 years in prison Monday for child sexual assault, according to court records.

Records showed Derek Decker pleaded guilty to criminal sexual assault and predatory criminal sexual assault. He was then sentenced to 10 years in prison on each count.

Decker was arrested in November. Police said the arrest came after an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact with two minor family members. 

PREVIOUS STORY: http://bit.ly/2pNNsO5

