Quincy Police, community honor fallen officers

The Quincy Police Department honored fallen officers during a ceremony Monday morning at City Hall.

Police Chief Rob Copley said so far this year, 20 police officers have been killed by criminal attack and 20 by traffic crashes across the country. Members of QPD honored them all in the National Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony.

Members of the community were also in attendance.

In recognition of the important day, the Quincy Police Honor Guard lowered the flags to half-staff.

Police Chief Robert Copley said too many officers are dying in the line of duty.

"It's a time to reflect," Copley said. "Reflect on those that we've lost. Take lessons from those that we've lost. And to kind of renew what we're here for - why are we police officers?"

Copley said citizens can show their support for law enforcement by showing respect and recognizing authority. He also said citizens and police officers should be polite to each other.