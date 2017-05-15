Construction under way on new Quincy hardware store

Construction under way on the new Ace Hardware in Quincy.

Work is moving quickly on a new Ace Hardware store in Quincy.

Construction crews were busy Wednesday working at the site near 16th and Broadway. That's where the old Bernzen Lumber building was before it was torn down about a year ago.

Crews were putting up walls at the new location, and officials hoped to have construction completed later this year.

"Construction's coming along real well," Niemann Foods Director of Development Wes Tuley said. Obviously, the recent rains have set us back a little bit - maybe about 10 days behind schedule at this point, but we've got great crews working and we're hoping to make up some of that time."

The new store will be owned by Niemann foods. It'll be the 11th ace hardware owned and operated by the Quincy-based company.