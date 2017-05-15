Local farmers frustrated with washed-out road

Two weeks after heavy rains washed out a McDonough County road, it's still not fixed. That's frustrating farmers and drivers who need that road open.

McDonough County Road 700 North couldn't hold up to the force of water during flash flooding two weeks ago. But the real problem is, it may stay closed for a while.

Farmers in the area say it couldn't come at a worse time for them. Garrett Savage is in the middle of planting beans.

County officials said it could take them several weeks to fix the road.

In the meantime, Savage said he has to take an alternate route, which is causing a big headache.

"We're trying to farm around here and we're going up and down these township roads with the equipment," Savage said. "You got the daily traffic that's still using the road, and they got to go up and down the side roads. The township roads aren't built for that much and they're not wide enough for that, so you've got hazards there."

Savage said he's worried because part of the road washed out two years ago, and it took the county three months to fix it.

"Our county knew then that it was a problem and they knew what they were going to do to fix it," Savage added. "Here we are two years later and the whole road is completely washed out and it's not fixed. Supposedly they know what they're going to do to fix it, but nothing's been done."

The county says they expect to start fixing the road as soon as the materials arrive, which could take around two weeks, but officials say construction could take a while.