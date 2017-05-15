Macomb downtown revitalization project in full swing - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Macomb downtown revitalization project in full swing

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Work is moving along to revitalize downtown Macomb. 

Crews were working on the north side of the square Monday, putting in a new storm sewer drainage system. 

Linda Cox, Owner of New Copperfield's Book Service, said she's happy to see new drainage system because the current drainage system leaves standing water in front of her business.

"We have had water standing up to six inches in front of our business and I've had people have to walk half a block to get around to a place they could walk through," Cox said. "Now I can point to it and say, 'yes, they're working on it.' So I'm excited about it."

The square is also getting new middle islands designed to add more green space and statues.

"This new greenery and the new statues are going to make this even more inviting and going to invite more people," Cox added. "We're being bypassed. We've got all the reasons we can come up with to invite people to Macomb. We are all looking forward to all the new things that are coming."

This part of the project is expected to be done by August and then resurfacing of the downtown roads will begin.
 

