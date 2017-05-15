New retirement home coming to Macomb

A $5.2 million project to renovate the old Lamoine Hotel in downtown Macomb is close to being finished.

The Lamoine Retirement living home will take over the old building. Officials said it will be able to house up to 50 residents and the goal is to restore the hotel back to its original look from 1926.

It will have assisted living and memory care for residents. Director of sales Annette Carper said the downtown location is unique for a retirement home.

"Just because they are 85 or 90 years old, they're not done yet. They still have a lot left that they want to give to our community," Carper said. "Being able to live downtown in this area, has them close to all the downtown activities. We're across the street from out beautiful Chandler park where we have all kinds of things that happen throughout the year."

Carper said the home will have a coffee shop open to the public on the street level and hopes to have several programs that partner with downtown businesses and organizations.

The home is expected to open sometime this fall.

