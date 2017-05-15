Business owners and residents worried about weekend graffiti

Photo of the damage cleaned up at Vinnie's Santa Fe Tap.

God = Meth damage on home next to KFC and Taco Bell in Fort Madison.

Fort Madison residents are speaking out after someone sprayed graffiti on several buildings around town.

Hall's Ice Cream in Fort Madison snapped a photo of the damage that said God = Meth. It's part of a bigger picture taking hold across the county, and police are trying to crack down on it.

Police in Fort Madison are working to find the person responsible for the damage downtown. Business owners said it's frustrating.

"I spent a couple of hours cleaning it up, yeah," Vinnie's Santa Fe Tap owner Lewis Vincent said.

The sign reads "God = Meth." Police believe it happened Friday night into Saturday and the person spray painted it on three businesses and two homes.

"We have taken extra efforts to contact more people at night and find out what they are doing if they are acting suspiciously," Sittig said. "We hope to have this resolved soon."

Lewis Vincent, owner of Vincent Santa Fe Tap said he doesn't know what the sign means but if it's about the drug problem, he thinks it's become an issue in the city.

"Meth is bad anywhere cause they can make it in the garage or basement or wherever," Vincent said.

Fort Madison Police Chief Tim Sittig said his staff is working to get drugs off the street with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.

"We share a lot of information back and forth," Sittig said. "We try to identify who the participants are and when we can, we can make the cases and we have no problem before the court. "

Sittig said this is a misdemeanor and the person could receive up to a year of jail time and a fine up to $500.

"I don't think it's a heinous crime by any means, but it is certainly frustrating for businesses that have to clean it up," Sittig said.

Vincent hopes police find the person who did this.

"This stuff is ridiculous," Vincent said.

Police say this is the first time they have dealt with a graffiti issue like this in the city.