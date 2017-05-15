Sewer separation projects going as planned in Fort Madison - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sewer separation projects going as planned in Fort Madison

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

City leaders in Fort Madison said they are on track to finish work on a sewer separation project before costly fines kick in.

The city has until 2027 to meet an Environmental Protection Agency mandate to separate the city's sewer from its storm drains.

Public Works Director Larry Driscoll said right now they are in compliance, and on schedule to finish the project in time.

He says the next project is on Fourth street by Dollar General. At this point, the city is saving more money than initially anticipated when starting these projects. 

"The projected dollar amount was $15 million and as of today, if we ran the numbers, we will be at around $9 million if we continue at the pace we are going," Driscoll said. "In return, it will be a reduction in sewer rates."

The city is applying for more grants to help with costs. They're waiting to hear back from the state on those applications. 

