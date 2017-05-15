Quincy High's Brock lands offer from Illinois

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Last week the University of Michigan was in Quincy to visit with Quincy High School sophomore running back Jirehl Brock.



No scholarship offer was made, but by all accounts it was a productive meeting.



Monday was a different story.



The University of Illinois joined a list of four Power 5 football programs to extend a scholarship to Brock who's quickly risen in the recruiting ranks since a breakout sophomore campaign.



He rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 23 touchdowns.



Illinois joins Iowa, Michigan State, and Iowa State to make an offer.



Also of note, Penn State had an in-person visit with Brock on Monday.