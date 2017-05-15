Quincy Home School's Hickman picks HLGU - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Home School's Hickman picks HLGU

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Quincy Home School is sending another member of the Hickman family to the Hannibal-LaGrange men's basketball program.

Chris Hickman pledged to join the Trojans on Monday after scoring more than 2,000 points during his Saints career.

Hickman says getting a chance at the college level is something he's always wanted.

"I've been looking forward to playing college basketball my whole life. It's been a dream of mine," Hickman said.

"I just thank Coach (Jason) Durst for giving me this opportunity. It's really awesome. The Quincy Saints have taught me so much and brought me to be the man I am today. I'm going to bring that to HLGU and do anything I can to get some wins this year."

Hickman capped his career as one of only two Quincy Saints players ever to earn First Team All-Conference honors.

As he enters Hannibal-LaGrange his brother Jordan exits the program after playing two seasons with the Trojans.

