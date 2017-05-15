WGEM Weather Team programs radios in Keokuk

The WGEM Weather team stopped at the Hyvee in Keokuk on Monday to help program weather radios.

A working weather radio is an important tool for protecting against dangerous storms. But experts want people to remember to use other tools as well, such as outdoor warning sirens and weather apps on your phone.

"It's unfortunate, but none of these are full proof," Lee Co. Management Coordinator Steve Cirinna said. "At some point in time, they're not going to work for whatever reason. So that's why you have a system and you rely on more than just one particular form of alert."

The weather team will be at the Hyvee in Macomb next Monday for more weather alert radio programming.