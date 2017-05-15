Quincy assessors out taking pictures of properties - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy assessors out taking pictures of properties

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Connect
Temporary workers started taking pictures of properties Monday Temporary workers started taking pictures of properties Monday
Workers will have on bright colored t-shirts and an ID badge. Workers will have on bright colored t-shirts and an ID badge.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A heads up to residents in the Quincy area: if you see someone taking pictures of your property, there's no need to worry.

Temporary workers for Quincy Township started a massive undertaking to update its archives Monday. Assessor Lisa Gasko says they're updating their system; some of their pictures are 20 years old, and they want to get everything on a computer system instead of hard copies.

Gasko says there's a lot of territory to cover; they've got 17,000 real estate parcels to photograph and are hoping to get it all done this summer.

"So every resident, every building, every structure, we're going to be taking a picture of, and we just wanted the public to know we would be out there doing that," Gasko said. "We will have bright colored t-shirts on, we will have an ID badge with us."

Gasko says workers won't go onto your property to take the photos and if you have any questions you can call Quincy township at 217-228-4505.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.