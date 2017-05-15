Quincy assessors out taking pictures of properties

A heads up to residents in the Quincy area: if you see someone taking pictures of your property, there's no need to worry.

Temporary workers for Quincy Township started a massive undertaking to update its archives Monday. Assessor Lisa Gasko says they're updating their system; some of their pictures are 20 years old, and they want to get everything on a computer system instead of hard copies.

Gasko says there's a lot of territory to cover; they've got 17,000 real estate parcels to photograph and are hoping to get it all done this summer.

"So every resident, every building, every structure, we're going to be taking a picture of, and we just wanted the public to know we would be out there doing that," Gasko said. "We will have bright colored t-shirts on, we will have an ID badge with us."

Gasko says workers won't go onto your property to take the photos and if you have any questions you can call Quincy township at 217-228-4505.