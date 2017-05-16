Monday's Area Scores - May 15

**High School Golf, Boys**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 2 State Tournament*

1) Palmyra: 306 (leads field after first round)

2) Hermann: 311



-- Top Palmyra Individuals

5) Laithan Sublette: 72

6) Noah Wilson: 73

T-9) Lane Hammond: 76

T-35) Landon Merkel: 85



-- Top Area Individuals

T-40) Blake Elsberry (Monroe City): 85

T-46) Jesse Stewart (Highland): 88



*Class 3 State Tournament*



-- Hannibal Individuals

T-10) Trevor Watson: 75

T-15) Connor Bogue: 76

T-61) Gabe Falconer: 84



*Class 1 State Tournament*



-- Top Area Individuals

T-21) Hunter Feldewerth (Louisiana): 83

T-33) Kanon Kendrick (South Shelby): 86

T-33) Ryan Slaughter (Scotland County): 86

T-42) Ben Ebbesmeyer (Paris): 89





**High School Baseball**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 District 8 Semifinals*

Highland: 8

Clark County: 9

Grant Plenge: Walk-off RBI single



Macon: 2

Palmyra: 5

Nolan Wosman: RBI double

Peyton Plunkett: RBI single

-- Clark County vs. Palmyra (Wednesday, 5 p.m.)



*Class 3 District 7 Semifinals*

Elsberry: 5

Bowling Green: 7

Lane Sutton: GW 2-run HR

-- Bowling Green vs. Hallsville (Wednesday, 5 p.m.)



*Class 2 District 5 Semifinals*

Milan: 0

Scotland County: 14

Will Fromm: 3-4, 3 RBI's

Justin McKee: 2 RBI's



Putnam County: 7

Canton: 17

Koy Smith/Lance Logsdon: HR's

-- Scotland County vs. Canton (Wednesday, 5 p.m.)



*Class 2 District 4 Semifinals*

Crossroads: 0

Van-Far: 10

-- Van-Far vs. Clopton/Louisiana winner (Thursday, 5 p.m.)



*Class 2 District 6 Semifinals*

Paris: 1

Sturgeon: 3



*Class 1 District 12 Semifinals*

North Shelby: 5

Silex: 11



(IHSA)

*Class 1A Unity Regional Quarterfinals*

Western: 1

Unity: 15

Jarret Dunker: 4 hits, 4 RBI's

Logan Voth: 4 hits

-- Unity vs. Brown County (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.)



Liberty: 5

Payson: 4

Kyle Zanger: go-ahead 2-run double

-- Liberty vs. JX Routt (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.)



*Class 1A Abingdon-Avon Regional Quarterfinals*

Southeastern: 3

Biggsville WC: 4

Ben Janssen: 2 RBI's



*Class 1A Triopia Regional Quarterfinals*

West Central: 4

Springfield Lutheran: 6

-- Central vs. Springfield Lutheran (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.)



*Class 1A Carrollton Regional Quarterfinals*

Pleasant Hill: 14

North Greene: 1

-- Pleasant Hill vs. Carrollton (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.)



*Class 2A QND Regional Quarterfinals*

Havana: 1

Beardstown: 3

Alex Wiltfong: 2-2, 2 RBI's (Save)

-- QND vs. Beardstown (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.)



*Class 2A United Regional Quarterfinals*

Bushnell/WP: 4

United: 2

-- BWP vs. Mercer County (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.)



*Regular Season*

Quincy High: 4

Chatham-Glenwood: 20



West Hancock: 6

Monmouth-Roseville: 4

Chase Hartweg:/Quinn Dupree: 2 RBI's each



Illini West: 4

Macomb: 3

Jacob Dietrich: WP, GW RBI



Pittsfield: 9

Brown County: 0

Isaac Shaw: 3 hits, 3 RBI's





**High School Softball**



(IHSA)

*Regular Season*

Quincy High: 1

Galesburg: 5

(Game 1)



Quincy High: 2

Galesburg: 6

(Game 2)



*Class 2A Auburn Regional Quarterfinals*

Pittsfield: 1

New Berlin: 9

Kennedy Merryman: 2-4



*Class 2A Havana Regional Quarterfinals*

Rushville/Industry: 11

Bushnell/WP: 2

-- Rushville/Industry vs. Illini West (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.)



*Class 1A Central Regional Quarterfinals*

Southeastern: 3

Payson: 8

Riley Epperson: 2-2, RBI

-- Payson vs. Central (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.)



*Class 1A West Central Regional Quarterfinals*

West Central: 3

Greenfield: 8





**High School Soccer, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 District 8 Semifinals*

Hannibal: 1

Wentzville Liberty: 4

Haley Ballinger: goal

Lady Pirates: (15-6)



(IGHSAU)

*Regular Season*

Fairfield: 6

Keokuk: 2

McKenna Tackes: goal, assist





**High School Soccer, Boys**



(IHSAA)

*Regular Season*

Fort Madison: 0

Danville: 7