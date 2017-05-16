Monday's Area Scores - May 15

**High School Golf, Boys**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 State Tournament*
1) Palmyra: 306 (leads field after first round)
2) Hermann: 311
-- Top Palmyra Individuals
5) Laithan Sublette: 72
6) Noah Wilson: 73
T-9) Lane Hammond: 76
T-35) Landon Merkel: 85
-- Top Area Individuals
T-40) Blake Elsberry (Monroe City): 85
T-46) Jesse Stewart (Highland): 88
*Class 3 State Tournament*
-- Hannibal Individuals
T-10) Trevor Watson: 75
T-15) Connor Bogue: 76
T-61) Gabe Falconer: 84
*Class 1 State Tournament*
-- Top Area Individuals
T-21) Hunter Feldewerth (Louisiana): 83
T-33) Kanon Kendrick (South Shelby): 86
T-33) Ryan Slaughter (Scotland County): 86
T-42) Ben Ebbesmeyer (Paris): 89
**High School Baseball**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 District 8 Semifinals*
Highland: 8
Clark County: 9
Grant Plenge: Walk-off RBI single
Macon: 2
Palmyra: 5
Nolan Wosman: RBI double
Peyton Plunkett: RBI single
-- Clark County vs. Palmyra (Wednesday, 5 p.m.)
*Class 3 District 7 Semifinals*
Elsberry: 5
Bowling Green: 7
Lane Sutton: GW 2-run HR
-- Bowling Green vs. Hallsville (Wednesday, 5 p.m.)
*Class 2 District 5 Semifinals*
Milan: 0
Scotland County: 14
Will Fromm: 3-4, 3 RBI's
Justin McKee: 2 RBI's
Putnam County: 7
Canton: 17
Koy Smith/Lance Logsdon: HR's
-- Scotland County vs. Canton (Wednesday, 5 p.m.)
*Class 2 District 4 Semifinals*
Crossroads: 0
Van-Far: 10
-- Van-Far vs. Clopton/Louisiana winner (Thursday, 5 p.m.)
*Class 2 District 6 Semifinals*
Paris: 1
Sturgeon: 3
*Class 1 District 12 Semifinals*
North Shelby: 5
Silex: 11
(IHSA)
*Class 1A Unity Regional Quarterfinals*
Western: 1
Unity: 15
Jarret Dunker: 4 hits, 4 RBI's
Logan Voth: 4 hits
-- Unity vs. Brown County (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.)
Liberty: 5
Payson: 4
Kyle Zanger: go-ahead 2-run double
-- Liberty vs. JX Routt (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.)
*Class 1A Abingdon-Avon Regional Quarterfinals*
Southeastern: 3
Biggsville WC: 4
Ben Janssen: 2 RBI's
*Class 1A Triopia Regional Quarterfinals*
West Central: 4
Springfield Lutheran: 6
-- Central vs. Springfield Lutheran (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.)
*Class 1A Carrollton Regional Quarterfinals*
Pleasant Hill: 14
North Greene: 1
-- Pleasant Hill vs. Carrollton (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.)
*Class 2A QND Regional Quarterfinals*
Havana: 1
Beardstown: 3
Alex Wiltfong: 2-2, 2 RBI's (Save)
-- QND vs. Beardstown (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.)
*Class 2A United Regional Quarterfinals*
Bushnell/WP: 4
United: 2
-- BWP vs. Mercer County (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.)
*Regular Season*
Quincy High: 4
Chatham-Glenwood: 20
West Hancock: 6
Monmouth-Roseville: 4
Chase Hartweg:/Quinn Dupree: 2 RBI's each
Illini West: 4
Macomb: 3
Jacob Dietrich: WP, GW RBI
Pittsfield: 9
Brown County: 0
Isaac Shaw: 3 hits, 3 RBI's
**High School Softball**
(IHSA)
*Regular Season*
Quincy High: 1
Galesburg: 5
(Game 1)
Quincy High: 2
Galesburg: 6
(Game 2)
*Class 2A Auburn Regional Quarterfinals*
Pittsfield: 1
New Berlin: 9
Kennedy Merryman: 2-4
*Class 2A Havana Regional Quarterfinals*
Rushville/Industry: 11
Bushnell/WP: 2
-- Rushville/Industry vs. Illini West (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.)
*Class 1A Central Regional Quarterfinals*
Southeastern: 3
Payson: 8
Riley Epperson: 2-2, RBI
-- Payson vs. Central (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.)
*Class 1A West Central Regional Quarterfinals*
West Central: 3
Greenfield: 8
**High School Soccer, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 District 8 Semifinals*
Hannibal: 1
Wentzville Liberty: 4
Haley Ballinger: goal
Lady Pirates: (15-6)
(IGHSAU)
*Regular Season*
Fairfield: 6
Keokuk: 2
McKenna Tackes: goal, assist
**High School Soccer, Boys**
(IHSAA)
*Regular Season*
Fort Madison: 0
Danville: 7
