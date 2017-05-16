Quincy mayor announces Safe Boating Week

Before Monday night's Quincy City Council meeting, Mayor Kyle Moore stressed the importance of boating safety. It comes as warmer weather is now here and more boaters are expected to take to the Mississippi River soon.



On Monday, Moore recognized members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and Quinsippi Yacht Club for their contributions to water safety, and announced May 20-26 as Safe Boating Week,

Steffany Upschulte of the Quinsippi Yacht club said water safety is something people should be aware of year round.

""Its very important especially with boating on the river the current and everything a lot of people might not realize how strong it is and a life jacket can save your life." Upschulte said.

Upschulte also urged the public to take part in the life jacket loaner program put on by the Quincy Park District.