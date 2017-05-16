Quincy mayor announces Safe Boating Week - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy mayor announces Safe Boating Week

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect

Before Monday night's Quincy City Council meeting, Mayor Kyle Moore stressed the importance of boating safety. It comes as warmer weather is now here and more boaters are expected to take to the Mississippi River soon.

On Monday, Moore recognized members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and Quinsippi Yacht Club for their contributions to water safety, and announced May 20-26 as Safe Boating Week,

Steffany Upschulte of the Quinsippi Yacht club said water safety is something people should be aware of year round.

""Its very important especially with boating on the river the current and everything a lot of people might not realize how strong it is and a life jacket can save your life." Upschulte said.

Upschulte also urged the public to take part in the life jacket loaner program put on by the Quincy Park District.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.