City council confirms new Director of Administrative Services

Also at Monday's city council meeting, aldermen approved Mayor Kyle Moore's appointment for Director of Administrative Services.

John "Skip" Bright will take over the position after Memorial Day. He said that he is confident that his past experiences will help him do the right job.

"It's quite a challenging position, and its one that requires a good background, and I think my background in banking, and business probably stands me a good stay." Bright said.

