Getting your AC unit ready for the summer heat

The warmer temperatures may have you ready to flip on your air conditioner, but if you haven't checked it yet experts said there are a couple things you should do.

Ed Scranton with Keck Heating and Air Conditioning said this is their busiest time of the year, even more so than the months heading into winter.

He said getting your AC ready is simple, but very important to make sure it's ready to keep you and your family cool.

"Making sure your filter has been changed inside coming off of the winter. Everybody thinks I haven't changed the filter since fall and we're going into spring get a new filter on the inside unit," he said. "The outside unit, make sure it's clean and make sure bushes and shrubs are cut away from it."

Scranton added if you've taken these steps and still have issues with airflow, temperature, or the unit won't stay on, it's time to call a professional.

Scranton also said making sure the outside unit is clear of any surrounding debris, yard waste, or anything else that can block air flow is very important and can lead to major problems if not done.

"You're going to start having high utilities, the system's not going to be able to cool, or it's literally going to blow the system up because the pressure is just getting too high," he said.