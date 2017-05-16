5th arrest made in operation "Icemelt" - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

5th arrest made in operation "Icemelt"

Posted:
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday another arrest was made as part of an initiative to stop the flow of meth into the county.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said Ryan S. Hebbeln, 30, of Macomb, was arrested Monday. He said Hebbeln was taken into custody in Galesburg.

VanBrooker said Hebbeln was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of McDonough County for one count of delivery of a controlled substance (Ice). He said Hebbeln was placed in the Knox County Jail and will be transferred to McDonough County if he can't bail out.

According to VanBrooker, this was the fifth arrest in operation "Icemelt".

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.