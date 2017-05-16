5th arrest made in operation "Icemelt"

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday another arrest was made as part of an initiative to stop the flow of meth into the county.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said Ryan S. Hebbeln, 30, of Macomb, was arrested Monday. He said Hebbeln was taken into custody in Galesburg.

VanBrooker said Hebbeln was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of McDonough County for one count of delivery of a controlled substance (Ice). He said Hebbeln was placed in the Knox County Jail and will be transferred to McDonough County if he can't bail out.

According to VanBrooker, this was the fifth arrest in operation "Icemelt".