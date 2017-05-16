Fort Madison bridge to close for repairs

Numerous doctors from around the U.S. could become eligible to treat patients in Missouri's underserved areas as a result of a planned expansion of a first-in-the-nation law aimed at addressing doctor shortages.More >>
Quincy residents: if you see someone taking pictures of your property, no need to worry. Temporary workers for Quincy Township started a massive undertaking to update its archives.More >>
The WGEM Weather team stopped at the Hyvee in Keokuk Monday to help program weather radios.More >>
City leaders in Fort Madison said they are on track to finish work on a sewer separation project before costly fines kick in.More >>
A $5.2 million project to renovate the old Lamoine Hotel in downtown Macomb is close to being finished. The Lamoine Retirement living home will take over the old building.More >>
Work is moving along to revitalize downtown Macomb. Crews were working on the north side of the square Monday, putting in a new storm sewer drainage system.More >>
Fort Madison residents are speaking out after someone sprayed graffiti on several buildings around town.More >>
Two weeks after heavy rains washed out a McDonough County road, it's still not fixed. That's frustrating farmers and drivers who need that road open.More >>
The Quincy Police Department honored fallen officers during a ceremony Monday morning at City Hall.More >>
