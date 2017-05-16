Fort Madison bridge to close for repairs - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fort Madison bridge to close for repairs

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Fort Madison toll bridge will be closed for the rest of the week beginning Wednesday.

The BNSF bridge between Fort Madison and Niota will be closed early Wednesday morning and will stay closed for three days.

Workers at the bridge said crews are fixing the railroad track on the Fort Madison side of the bridge. They said the roadway must be closed in order to do the work.

Workers said the bridge could close Wednesday as early as 6 a.m. and should be reopened early Saturday morning.

