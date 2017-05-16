Inspection under way on Memorial Bridge - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Inspection under way on Memorial Bridge

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Illinois Department of Transportation said Tuesday that traffic entering Quincy from Missouri on Highway 24 will be slowed temporarily.

IDOT Public Information Officer Kelsea Gurski said Memorial Bridge in Quincy is undergoing inspection. She said the work started Monday and is expected to last for two weeks. 

The inspection will close one lane of traffic at a time so no detours will be needed, according to Gurski. 

Gurski said Bayview Bridge is not scheduled for inspection this year. 

